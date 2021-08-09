Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

KRBC Monday Evening Forecast: Staying hot with little relief in store

By Dylan Smith
bigcountryhomepage.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore gorgeous, hot summer weather is hanging around for the foreseeable future. High temps will slowly decline by the weekend coming up but we’re talking mid 90s instead of upper 90s. Winds are going to start to fade a bit as well heading into the weekend coming up. Tonight: Another...

www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Krbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Louisiana Statewbrz.com

Monday Morning Forecast: Three systems in the tropics, All of them set to stay away from South Louisiana

Local rainfall will not be enhanced by Fred. The regular summertime pattern continues. Today & Tonight: The clear and calm morning hours will be the trend again this week. Temperatures this afternoon will scratch the low 90s as clouds build in. A few afternoon showers will roll in mainly west of Baton Rouge with areas further north just as likely to catch a shower today as areas further south. Overnight it will be clear with temperatures in the low 70s.
actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast: Hot Monday, but windy & cooler mid week

Get ready for a very hot and dry start to your work week as high pressure off to our east continues to dominate our forecast Monday. Locally stronger winds in our northern zones has prompted a Red Flag Warning for high fire danger in Modoc County from 2pm through 10pm Monday. The hot, dry, and windy conditions will be a big concern for fire danger there today, and winds will be a bit stronger across most of northern California on Monday afternoon. We're also going to have very impacted air quality across northern California today, and it will get worse in the valley tonight. Air quality is in the hazardous range in areas of Trinity County, Plumas County, and western Shasta County. Very unhealthy air quality is being reported in the foothills, and we're ranging from unhealthy for sensitive groups to unhealthy across most valley areas to start your Monday. Skies are clear to start the day, and we'll stay sunny this afternoon. Smoke will still blanket most of our region and could help to keep some areas from reaching their projected high temperatures this afternoon. Temperatures are starting out in the 70's in the valley and foothills, and most mountain areas are in the 50's to 60's this morning. Winds are starting out of the northeast to 10mph this morning, and will end up out of variable directions this afternoon. Our northern zones will have north winds, our higher elevations will mostly have west winds, and the mid valley will have south winds Monday afternoon. Humidity will dip into the 7 to 20 percent range later today. High temperatures are projected to end up in the 102 to 107 degree range in the valley, and 90's in the foothills and mountains this afternoon.
Tallahassee, FLWJHG-TV

Monday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!. It’s an active morning already on radar with rain moving in from Tropical Storm Fred. We’ll see this continue to spread out across the panhandle as the morning unfolds. Winds may get gusty in some rain bands, but will generally be...
EnvironmentWTRF

Another active week of weather starts with rain showers and storms today

MONDAY: A new start to the work-week but the same weather story that we had all of last week. Active weather with daily rain chances through the weekend. Ugh. A very stagnant upper level air pattern will keep chances for rain every day thanks to surface and upper level winds blowing from the southwest. An increase in mugginess will also return. As of this morning, spotty showers are around the region with current temps hovering around the upper 60s to low 70s. It already feels muggy and those conditions will also be around for most of the week. Rain showers will likely be around this morning and into the afternoon/evening hours. There will be some breaks in the action but we will need the umbrella for a greater portion of the day. Storms are possible to fire up later in the day. High temperatures will stay below average thanks to the abundant cloud deck overhead. Temps will be in the mid to upper 70s for our high. Tonight, we will continue on having a chance for rain showers into the first half of the day tomorrow. Overnight low temp will be around 70 degrees.
Environmentbigcountryhomepage.com

Wake-Up Weather: Very warm and humid today with a slight chance of showers and storms

As of 6:58 AM it was mostly clear and mild. Most areas were in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s. There was a light south southeast wind. High temperatures today will reach the low to middle 90’s under partly sunny skies. There will be a slight chance of rain showers and storms during the afternoon. Severe storms are not likely. Expect a light southwest wind. The evening looks to be dry and mostly cloudy.
EnvironmentKTLA.com

Monday forecast: Hot and sunny; cooler conditions expected Tuesday

Look for high pressure to bring us one more day of hot afternoon temperatures, with some inland locations reaching triple digits. An onshore flow returns later this evening, bringing cooler conditions Tuesday and continuing through midweek. Air quality remains good to moderate near the coast, with conditions getting worse further...
Abilene, TXbigcountryhomepage.com

Abilene area forecast: Monday August 16th

As summer unofficially ends this week and kiddos go back to school we will continue with a very warm pattern for the Big Country with isolated afternoon opportunities for showers. For your Monday, we will see Mostly cloudy skies through the day and a high up around 93 degrees with a 20% chance of late day showers. The winds will be very gentle at 5 mph out of the south. For this evening we will see a few clouds out there through the night and a low down around 73 degrees. The winds will continue to be light at 5 mph out of the south southeast.
Environmentfourstateshomepage.com

Rain chances increase as week progresses

Mostly dry conditions are expected for the rest of today and for Tuesday as well. There is a very small chance of a pop-up shower, but they should be short-lived and few and far between. Highs today and Tuesday will be in the upper-80s. A few showers and thunderstorms will...

Comments / 0

Community Policy