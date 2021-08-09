KRBC Monday Evening Forecast: Staying hot with little relief in store

Get ready for a very hot and dry start to your work week as high pressure off to our east continues to dominate our forecast Monday. Locally stronger winds in our northern zones has prompted a Red Flag Warning for high fire danger in Modoc County from 2pm through 10pm Monday. The hot, dry, and windy conditions will be a big concern for fire danger there today, and winds will be a bit stronger across most of northern California on Monday afternoon. We're also going to have very impacted air quality across northern California today, and it will get worse in the valley tonight. Air quality is in the hazardous range in areas of Trinity County, Plumas County, and western Shasta County. Very unhealthy air quality is being reported in the foothills, and we're ranging from unhealthy for sensitive groups to unhealthy across most valley areas to start your Monday. Skies are clear to start the day, and we'll stay sunny this afternoon. Smoke will still blanket most of our region and could help to keep some areas from reaching their projected high temperatures this afternoon. Temperatures are starting out in the 70's in the valley and foothills, and most mountain areas are in the 50's to 60's this morning. Winds are starting out of the northeast to 10mph this morning, and will end up out of variable directions this afternoon. Our northern zones will have north winds, our higher elevations will mostly have west winds, and the mid valley will have south winds Monday afternoon. Humidity will dip into the 7 to 20 percent range later today. High temperatures are projected to end up in the 102 to 107 degree range in the valley, and 90's in the foothills and mountains this afternoon.