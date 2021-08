Around the time that Afghanistan's president was fleeing the country yesterday, we placed a call to Kabul. We reached an Afghan man. Though, it took several tries to get through. It was the sort of day when many people in Kabul would be calling someone desperately and overloading the network. The Afghan asked us not to use his full name for his security. Though, we could use the nickname the U.S. Army once gave him. He was a U.S. interpreter for years.