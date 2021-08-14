Cancel
Centralia, IL

2021 08/14 – Jack R. Mann

By Bruce Kropp
southernillinoisnow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJack Richard Mann, 89, of Centralia, passed away Sunday, August 8, 2021 at SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Mt. Vernon. In his career, he worked at Murray Center, the City of Centralia, and had many consulting positions after retiring. Jack was a member of St. Mary Church in Centralia and served on the financial committee. He was a Grand Knight in the Sandoval Knights of Columbus and served as past President of the Rotary Club where he was awarded the Paul Harris Fellowship, a lifetime award. He was also a member of the Elks Club. He enjoyed gardening, especially his orchids. He was a member of the Missouri Botanical Gardens and earned many state and national awards for his dahlias as well. He also was an avid photographer. He rooted for Mizzou when he could catch games on TV. He had many other hobbies including fishing. Anyone who knew Jack knew that Mary was the center of his universe. They were married 38 years.

southernillinoisnow.com

Comments / 0

