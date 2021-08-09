Cancel
Environment

Climate change: UN report is a 'frightening wake-up call'

BBC
Cover picture for the articleA major report from the United Nations warning about the effects of climate change should act as a "frightening wake-up call", Northern Ireland's infrastructure minister has said. Nichola Mallon was reacting to the study warning of increasingly extreme heatwaves, droughts and flooding. The report "is a code red for humanity",...

Nichola Mallon
Edwin Poots
#Climate Change#Economy#Climate Science#Un#Bbc News Ni#Stormont#Covid
Northern Ireland
Environment
United Nations
WorldBBC

Covid: Firms came 'close to shutdown' and a care home wedding surprise

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Monday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning. As of today, fully-vaccinated people do not have to isolate if they come into contact with a positive case. The rule change will come as a relief to UK firms hit by staff shortages caused by the so-called "pingdemic". One of these was TMD Friction - one of the world's largest brake pad manufacturers - which came close to shutting down production. UK operations manager Tom Russell said 15% of the firm's UK staff had to isolate at one point after being pinged by the NHS app. And Alethea Fynn (below), nursery manager at London Early Years Foundation said she had also experienced "quite a few closures" due to staff absences. Meanwhile, the UK has recorded 28,438 new coronavirus cases and 26 deaths, government data shows.
WorldBBC

WorldBBC

Afghanistan: Another 200 UK troops sent to Kabul evacuation

The UK is to send a further 200 troops to Kabul after the Taliban seized control of the Afghan capital. A total of about 900 UK troops will patrol Kabul's airport after chaotic scenes on the runway, as part of efforts to secure evacuation flights. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab confirmed...
PoliticsBBC

Afghanistan refugees scheme to be detailed by UK government

Details of a new resettlement scheme for Afghan refugees are to be announced soon, Downing Street has confirmed. The new scheme will be aimed at helping those most in need, including women and girls, come to the UK, No 10 said. It comes after the Taliban seized control of capital...

