GREELEY, CO – WeldWerks Brewing is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work®. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at WeldWerks. This year, 100% of employees surveyed said that WeldWerks is a great place to work. Compared to the typical U.S. company average of 59% of employees, this speaks to the special and unique work environment that WeldWerks creates.