Trancendent, above normal, exceptional. If you're capable of posting you're also capable of seeing the other varying definitions. If you reread the original post and as I restated to you it is the redshirt season so your attempt to once again cherry pick stats and drag his sophomore season in to the conversation is irrelevant. The fact that you MAYBE can include Winston gives two and even if were to gift you Bradford and Manziel that still makes only four which would seem to fit easily in the above normal, exceptional category.