Circle, start a chat with people who tune in to every Netflix reality show without fail. Now that it’s just us esthetes … The Circle is getting a fourth and fifth season at Netflix. Hashtag the circle of life! Hashtag we love mess! The reality game show series already has a third season coming this fall, following up season two this past spring (and the first-ever catfish winner). Elsewhere in the Netflix Reality TV Universe, Indian Matchmaking and American Barbecue Showdown were both renewed for second seasons and new series Roaring Twenties, following twenty-somethings in Austin, Texas, has also been ordered. The universe is expanding Loki-style with crossovers like Chloe from Too Hot to Handle playing The Circle. So, the streamer is recruiting some variants.