Silverton, OR

Last week of Registration!

 6 days ago

Athletes and parents/guardians! This is the last week to get your registrations complete for SHS fall sports! The OSAA season opens on August 16th, and athletes will not be able to participate, or continue to participate, if all the requirements are not complete. Are you new to sports at Silverton High School? If so, the information regarding this process is posted on this website under More/Foxes HQ/Athletic Registration Information. Here are some other reads: Fox Athletics Basics Parent-student Registration Info.

