Wars are harmful, avoidable and generate marks that will never be erased among those who live them. They come from one moment to the next and, when they happen, everything changes. That is what happened to that 24-year-old who was leaving the house where he lived with his mother in the center of the capital of Kuwait when he suddenly found Iraqi military helicopters flying overhead. It was August 2, 1990, the day that Sadam Houseim invaded Kuwait and began what would later be called the Gulf war.