Financial Reports

Washington Prime Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
Miami Herald
 6 days ago

Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) on Monday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. The Columbus, Ohio-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $18.8 million, or 75 cents per share, in the period.

