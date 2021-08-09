Launch of women's Lions tour 'just a matter of time' with feasibility study under way
British & Irish Lions officials insist it is just a matter of time before a female team is launched with a feasibility study set to deliver its results by the end of the year. The study is being funded by insurance company Royal London and will need to address several issues from the possible opposition to the viability of having a British & Irish team when only England has a full-time international setup.www.telegraph.co.uk
