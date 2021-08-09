Cancel
Launch of women's Lions tour 'just a matter of time' with feasibility study under way

By Daniel Schofield,
Telegraph
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritish & Irish Lions officials insist it is just a matter of time before a female team is launched with a feasibility study set to deliver its results by the end of the year. The study is being funded by insurance company Royal London and will need to address several issues from the possible opposition to the viability of having a British & Irish team when only England has a full-time international setup.

#A Feasibility Study#Great Britain#Wales#British Irish Lions#Royal London#Barbarians#Women S Six Nations#Megan Jones Lrb#Team Gb
