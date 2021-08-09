Luka Doncic agrees to supermax $207M extension with Mavericks

One of the biggest contract extensions of the NBA offseason is done, and Luka Doncic will be a member of the Dallas Mavericks for a long time to come. Doncic’s agent Bill Duffy confirmed to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Monday that Doncic has agreed to sign a five-year, $207 million supermax extension with Dallas. It’s the first time anyone has been able to sign a designated rookie max extension, as Doncic has been voted All-NBA twice by the age of 22.