Luka Doncic agrees to supermax $207M extension with Mavericks

By Grey Papke
Yardbarker
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the biggest contract extensions of the NBA offseason is done, and Luka Doncic will be a member of the Dallas Mavericks for a long time to come. Doncic’s agent Bill Duffy confirmed to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Monday that Doncic has agreed to sign a five-year, $207 million supermax extension with Dallas. It’s the first time anyone has been able to sign a designated rookie max extension, as Doncic has been voted All-NBA twice by the age of 22.

Luka Doncic welcomed all his bosses with the Dallas Mavericks to his home country of Slovenia to watch the young superstar sign the richest contract in club history. Now that the record rookie supermax extension of $207 million is in the books, it's back to the business of trying to win for a franchise that hasn't advanced in the playoffs since winning its only championship 10 years ago.

