TikTok's Viral Frozen Honey Stunt Will Give You Diarrhea
Every two weeks or so the internet will become engrossed in a new food, drink or wellness trend circulating TikTok. Some are worth the hype. Others are questionable, like when users started chugging chlorophyll water after the green pigment found in algae and plants was touted on the video-sharing app as a cure-all for clear skin, body odor, weight loss and even energy levels (research is still preliminary). Others will even give you … diarrhea.www.sfgate.com
Comments / 0