TikTok's Viral Frozen Honey Stunt Will Give You Diarrhea

The latest TikTok trend could be sending those who try it to the bathroom for extended periods of time, according to a gastroenterologist. The new "Ice Honey" challenge calls for users to chow down on blocks of frozen honey for a sweet treat, but could spell disaster for many doing it –– especially those who deal with fructose intolerance. “I actually have seen the videos, a few times,” gastroenterologist Niket Sonpal shared with Nexstar. Sonpal is also an adjunct assistant professor of clinical medicine at Touro College of Osteopathic Medicine in NYC. “And the minute I saw it, my first thought was, ‘That is a lot of sugar, that is a lot of honey, and that is a lot of diarrhea,'" he added.