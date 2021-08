Disclaimer: All data used in this article is dummy data to illustrate the functionalities of the application. For starters, the most immediate issue to resolve was to reduce the need for manual compilation of incoming data Excel files and datatables embedded in daily Outlook email feeds. Hence, the final technical implementation was functionally expected to enable users to extract the required datasets embedded in separate Excel and Outlook files into a single master excel spreadsheet. After some consideration, I made the decision to create an application in Java: