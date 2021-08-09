Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arkansas State

2 Arkansas assistant coaches receive extensions, raises

allfans.co
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA pair of assistant coaches on Sam Pittman’s staff at Arkansas have received contract extensions along with a bump in pay. According to Matt Jones of Whole Hog Sports, cornerbacks coach Sam Carter and running backs coach Jimmy Smith had their contracts extended to February 2023. Along with the 1-year extensions, both coaches received a pay increase, Carter to $350,000 and Smith to $300,000. That’s up from both men’s original $225,000 salary.

allfans.co

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Sports
City
Fayetteville, AR
Local
Arkansas Football
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Pittman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Whole Hog Sports#Sec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Tropical Storm Fred bears down on Florida, shutting schools

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Fred picked up speed and strength early on Monday as it bore down on the Florida Panhandle, prompting some schools in the western part of the state to cancel classes and after-school activities. The storm was about 80 miles (130 km) southwest of Apalachicola...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Biden returns to White House ahead of address on Afghanistan

CNN — President Joe Biden will address the crisis in Afghanistan from the White House on Monday afternoon as he faces mounting questions about his administration’s apparent failure to prepare for the collapse of that nation’s government. Biden had remained at the wooded Camp David presidential retreat with members of...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

New York Assembly to release report on Cuomo investigation

NEW YORK, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Lawmakers in the New York State Assembly will issue a report on their investigation into Governor Andrew Cuomo after abandoning an impeachment effort in light of his resignation over complaints of sexual harassment, members said. The Assembly's Judiciary Committee began an impeachment investigation in...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Death toll rises to 70 from Turkey floods, 47 reported missing

ISTANBUL, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Flash floods that swept through towns in Turkish Black Sea provinces have killed 70 people and emergency workers continue to search for 47 missing people, authorities said on Monday. The floods last week brought chaos as torrents of water tossed dozens of cars and heaps...

Comments / 0

Community Policy