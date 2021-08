Ragin’ Cajuns Soccer midfielder Lizzie Mayfield secured her first honors of the 2021 season when her name was added to the Preseason All-Sun Belt Conference team on Monday. The senior from Atlanta solidified her role on the team in her first campaign and was named to the 11-member team after she finished as the Cajuns leader in points (18), goals (6), assists (6) and shots (50) in 2020.