Pixels and Ink #360

By Brendan Frye
cgmagonline.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this week’s Pixels and Ink Podcast, we have a full house ready to talk all about the games and film industry with Chris Alex, Brendan and Dayna. With more issues now facing Activision Blizzard, problems with contracts at Disney and overall issues with Apple and Niantic, it is a full week of problems. But There is a lot to talk about when it comes to games, with Chris talking about Sonic Colors: Ultimate, Alex talking about The Green Knight, and Brendan diving into how to upgrade your PlayStation 5 with a new M.2 SSD upgrade. All this and more as we dive into P&I episode 360.

www.cgmagonline.com

#Activision Blizzard#Ink#Pixels And Ink Podcast#Niantic#P I
