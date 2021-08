If you follow regularly, you know that our family loves to go to the gym and run together. If you have an active family, you realize that this requires a lot of clothing. I'm a fan of high quality workout clothing that lasts a long time for my family. Of course, it also needs to be stylish and functional! In today's post, I'll share tips for buying athletic clothing and tell you about one of my brands, Jed North. I'll also tell you about a big sale that is going on now! (Spoiler alert - They have excellent quality athletic clothing at great prices!)