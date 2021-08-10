Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Australia business activity, confidence hit hard by lockdowns-survey

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

SYDNEY, Aug 10 (Reuters) - A measure of Australian business conditions worsened sharply for a second month in July as coronavirus lockdowns took a heavy toll on service industries and confidence in general.

Tuesday’s survey from National Australia Bank showed its index of business conditions sank 14 points to +11 in June, though that was still above the long term average thanks to record high results ahead of a lockdowns.

The survey’s measure of confidence dived 19 points to -8, led by New South Wales state where much of greater Sydney was shut for the entire month.

“The survey shows that the strength in the business sector seen in early-to-mid 2021 has faded on the back of fresh disruptions in the economy but it has not yet deteriorated to the lows seen in early 2020,” said NAB chief economist Alan Oster.

“With the survey showing a very strong momentum in the lead up to the recent lockdowns, the hope is that once restrictions are eased, the economy will rebound relatively quickly.”

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) last week also argued that the economy could recover quickly once the lockdowns were over and forecast strong growth for next year.

However, such an easing still seems weeks away in Sydney as governments struggle to boost vaccination levels.

A separate survey of consumers from ANZ showed the damage was deepening with sentiment down 3.1% last week, taking the index below 100 where pessimists outnumber optimists.

Service sectors have been particularly hard hit with strict travel restrictions, restaurants banned from dine-in meals and everything from gyms to hairdressers shut.

The extent of the hit was shown in the NAB survey measure of sales which fell a steep 20 points to +12 in July, while profitability lost 19 points to +6. The employment index fell 8 points to +10, though that is still a solid result historically.

Capacity utilisation dipped back sharply to 81.2%, while forward orders shed 21 points to -6.

The NAB survey was conducted from July 20-30. (Reporting by Wayne Cole Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

160K+
Followers
193K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lockdowns#Australian#National Australia Bank#Nab#Rba#Anz
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Sydney
Country
Australia
Related
EconomyBusiness Insider

Australian Market Modestly Lower

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is modestly lower on Monday, snapping the winning streak of seven sessions, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 just below the 7,600 level near all-time highs, ignoring the broadly positive cues from Wall Street on Friday, as traders remain concerned amid the rapid spread of highly contagious coronavirus variants in New South Wales.
RetailForexTV.com

Australian, NZ Dollars Fall On Weak China Data

The Australian and New Zealand dollars depreciated against their major rivals in the Asian session on Monday, as disappointing economic data from China indicated a slowdown in economic activity amid flooding and weakening of global demand. Official data showed that China’s industrial production and retail sales grew less than expected...
Economypoundsterlinglive.com

Pound-Australian Dollar Rate's Uptrend Forecast to Extend

Bank transfer rates (indicative guide): 1.8230-1.8360. Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.8720-1.8759. More information on securing specialist rates, here. A combination of disappointing data out of China and renewed a renewed deterioration in Australia's Covid situation is expected to maintain pressure on the Australian Dollar over coming days. The Pound-to-Australian...
Economymodernreaders.com

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA) Plans Final Dividend of $2.00

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, insurance, and share-broking products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, and International Financial Services segments.
Public HealthInternational Business Times

Australia's Second-largest City Extends Lockdown

Five million people in Australia's second-largest city will remain under stay-at-home orders for at least another week after authorities extended a lockdown Wednesday after failing to curb Melbourne's latest Covid outbreak. The city entered its sixth pandemic lockdown last Thursday after a fresh Delta variant cluster emerged at a Melbourne...
Public HealthPosted by
IBTimes

Australia Expands Lockdowns As Virus Fight Falters

Almost two-thirds of Australia's 25 million people were in lockdown Thursday, as the country's faltering bid to bring a virulent Delta outbreak to heel prompted a new wave of restrictions. The country's two largest cities received a double blow in their efforts to retain "Covid Zero" status, with authorities reporting...
Public Healthrock947.com

Australia extends COVID-19 lockdown in Brisbane to Sunday

SYDNEY (Reuters) – A snap three-day lockdown in Australia’s third largest city, Brisbane, and some neighbouring regions will be extended until Sunday as officials asked for more time to contain an outbreak of the highly-infectious Delta coronavirus variant. Queensland state, of which Brisbane is the capital, detected 13 new locally...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Yuan sheds gains after disappointing economic data

SHANGHAI, Aug 16 (Reuters) - China's yuan briefly touched a 10-day high against the dollar on Monday but pared all its gains as fresh signs of a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy hit market sentiment. Official data showed China's factory output and retail sales growth both slowed in July as export growth cooled and new COVID-19 outbreaks disrupted business. Prior to the market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at a 10-day high of 6.4717 per dollar, 82 pips or 0.13% firmer than the previous fix of 6.4799. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4733 per dollar, the highest level since Aug. 6, and was changing hands at 6.4775 at midday, 8 pips weaker than the previous late session close. The retreat in the spot yuan was driven by the disappointing data that fueled concern about growth momentum in China, traders said, as fundamentals remained the key factor deciding the yuan's value over mid- to long-term. Terence Wu, FX strategist at OCBC Bank, said the weaker activity indicators and widening outbreaks of Delta variant have reinforced easing PBOC's easing measures. "Thus far, negatives in Asian currencies have been largely domestically driven. Global cues are still relatively benign, especially in the context of falling real yields in the DM economies. Should there be a secular move higher in real yields later in the year, EM Asian currencies could come under more pressure," Wu said in a note. Many market economists and analysts believed more easing measures were needed to arrest the economic slowdown, but powerful tools including rate cut should be unlikely. "We expect fiscal policies to be more proactive at pushing belated infrastructure projects," said Iris Pang, Greater China economist at ING. "There is no need for policy interest rate cuts as the RRR cut has pushed down market lending rates. Another RRR cut should happen in 4Q21 if there are more incidents and dramatic policy actions." Earlier in the session, China's central bank injected billions of yuan through medium-term loans into the financial system, which many market participants interpreted as an effort to prop up the economy, although the cost of such borrowing was left unchanged. In global markets, the dollar held near a one-week low versus major peers, after slumping the most in almost seven weeks on Friday as diving U.S. consumer confidence hurt bets for an early tightening of Federal Reserve policy. The global dollar index stood at 92.545 at midday, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4788 per dollar. The yuan market at 0404 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4717 6.4799 0.13% Spot yuan 6.4775 6.4767 -0.01% Divergence from 0.09% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.78% Spot change since 2005 27.77% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.6 98.78 -0.2 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.545 92.535 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4788 -0.02% * Offshore 6.6594 -2.82% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Sam Holmes)
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Sterling steady as global risk appetite dips; speculators turn bullish

LONDON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The British pound held steady against the dollar and edged higher against the euro on Monday with risk appetite in global markets weak after economic data from the United States and China stirred concern about their recovery from COVID-19. Data on Friday showing a plunge in U.S. consumer confidence and data on Monday showing a sharp slowdown in China's factory output and retail sales growth spooked investors, pausing the 10-day winning streak in European stocks. read more.
EconomyFXStreet.com

AUD/NZD: Any setback for the kiwi should prove short-lived – MUFG

Analysts at MUFG Bank, continue to have a trade idea of shorting the AUD/NZD pair, with a target at 1.0250, a stop-loss at 1.0750. They point out it reflects continued downside risks for the Australian dollar in the short-term. Key Quotes:. “The regulatory crackdown in China and ongoing spread of...
BusinessICIS Chemical Business

Eurozone business activity grows at fastest pace in 15 years, but confidence ebbs

LONDON (ICIS)--Economic activity in the eurozone moved at its fastest pace in over 15 years in July, but optimism for the coming 12 months has depleted. Both manufacturing and service sectors contributed to the increase, according to the purchasing managers’ index (PMI) released by IHS Markit on Wednesday, which noted a significant rise in manufacturing output and faster expansion in services.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Dollar hovers near lows as kiwi climbs

LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - The dollar on Wednesday hovered around the levels it has held for days as investors awaited U.S. jobs data for a guide on the outlook for interest rates. The greenback has lost ground against major rivals after the U.S. Federal Reserve in a policy statement...
EconomyPopculture

Watch: Giant Cargo Ship Crimson Polaris Snaps in Half After Japanese Port Accident

A massive cargo ship snapped in half while anchored just off the northeastern coast of Japan on Thursday, but thankfully there were no casualties. The 40,000-ton Crimson Polaris suffered an accidental split that widened until the whole ship split, according to a report by Reuters. The Japanese Coast Guard helped to evacuate the ship safely.

Comments / 0

Community Policy