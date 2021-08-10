Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Indian shares edge higher as banks gain; PNB Housing falls 3%

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KDHBg_0bMwzBUi00
People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, February 28, 2020. REUTERS/Hemanshi Kamani

BENGALURU, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Indian shares inched higher on Tuesday, helped by banking and financial stocks, while PNB Housing Finance dropped 3% after an Indian court restricted the company from disclosing the results of shareholder votes on a deal with a group of investors.

By 0345 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) climbed 0.25% to 16,298 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) rose 0.27% to 54,552.06.

India's Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) delivered a split verdict over PNB Housing Finance's (PNBH.NS) 400 billion rupee ($5.4 billion) share allocation to a group of investors led by Carlyle Group, a judgement seen by Reuters showed. read more

Nifty 50 components Coal India Ltd (COAL.NS) and Power Grid Corp Ltd NS> are due to report earnings later in the day.

Meanwhile, Asian stocks started off on a weak footing, dragged by a largely soft performance on Wall Street and persistent concerns over the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

159K+
Followers
192K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indian#Carlyle Group#Stocks#Bengaluru#Nse Nifty#Nsei#S P Bse Sensex#Bsesn#Pnb Housing Finance#Nifty 50#Coal India Ltd#Power Grid Corp Ltd Ns#Asian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Housing
Related
StocksPosted by
Reuters

MIDEAST STOCKS Banking shares bolster most Gulf markets

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Major stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Sunday, largely driven by gains in financial companies and led by Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia's benchmark index (.TASI) rose 0.3%, with Al Rajhi Bank (1120.SE) and petrochemical maker Saudi Basic Industries Corp (2010.SE) both gaining 0.7%. Shares...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Australia shares close week at record high on healthcare boost

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed the week at a record high on Friday, lifted by healthcare stocks, while investors looked ahead to corporate earnings from heavyweight names due next week. The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 0.5% higher at 7,628.9, scaling a record close for the fourth time this...
Businesskitco.com

Indian shares close at record high as consumer, IT stocks rally

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares rose 1% to close at a record high on Friday, driven by consumer and IT stocks as the country's retail inflation eased and the government assured of more support to alleviate economic strain caused by the pandemic. The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index and the...
StocksLife Style Extra

London midday: Stocks continue to grind higher ahead of US data

(Sharecast News) - Stocks were continuing to grind higher at the end of the week with investor sentiment buoyed by the record highs set overnight by the US Dow Jones Industrials and S&P 500. Offsetting those fresh milestones on Wall Street, albeit less than fully, was news of a partial...
StocksBusiness Insider

Japanese Market Modestly Higher

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market is now modestly higher in choppy trading on Friday, recouping the slight losses in the previous session, with the benchmark Nikkei 225 staying above the 28,000 mark, following the broadly positive cues overnight from Wall Street, even as the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus continues to stifle economic activity in most cities in the country.
StocksBusiness Insider

China Stock Market May Reverse Thursday's Losses

(RTTNews) - The China stock market on Thursday snapped the three-day winning streak in which it had gathered almost 75 points or 2.1 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 3,525-point plateau although it may tick higher again on Friday. The global forecast for the Asian markets...
Stocksinvesting.com

India shares higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 1.01%

Investing.com – India equities were higher at the close on Friday, as gains in the Technology , Capital Goods and IT sectors propelled shares higher. At the close in NSE, the Nifty 50 gained 1.01% to hit a new all time high, while the BSE Sensex 30 index gained 1.08%.
StocksBusiness Insider

Asian Shares Mixed In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - Asian stocks ended mixed on Friday, with the spread of the delta variant coronavirus and China's regulatory curbs keeping underlying sentiment cautious. The Chinese government has unveiled a five-year and 10-point plan outlining tighter regulation of much of its economy. China's Shanghai Composite index dropped 8.44 points, or...
Stocksfidelity.com

Nikkei slips as chip stocks weigh; posts second weekly gain

TOKYO , Aug 13 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average ended weaker on Friday, dragged down by declines in chip-related stocks that tracked U.S. peers lower but a surge in heavyweight Recruit Holdings (RCRRF) limited losses. The Nikkei share average edged down 0.14% to close at 27,977.15, while the broader...
StocksBusiness Insider

Sensex, Nifty End At Fresh Record Highs

(RTTNews) - Indian shares rallied on Friday to reach fresh record closing highs after data showed a pick-up in manufacturing activity in June and a dip in retail inflation in July. India's consumer price inflation slowed more than expected in July mainly due to softening food prices, preliminary data from...
Stocksfa-mag.com

A $15 Billion Quant ETF Hit By Rebalancing Soars With Momentum

BlackRock Inc.’s trend-chasing ETF is back at record highs as it rides the bounce in cyclical stocks, in a reprieve for investors hit by the ill-timed rebalancing of the quant fund earlier this year. The $15 billion iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor exchange-traded fund (ticker MTUM) is making a comeback...
Stockssanantoniopost.com

Sensex above 55K mark, metals and banks surge

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 13 (ANI): Equity frontline indices were on upward swing during early hours on Friday with metal and banking scrips showing substantial gains. At 10:15 am, the BSE SP Sensex was up by 229 points or 0.42 per cent at 55,073 while the Nifty 50 moved higher...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

China shares fall as chipmakers retreat; tech stocks weigh on HK

Aug 13 (Reuters) - China shares declined on Friday as semiconductor stocks fell after sharp gains, while tech shares weighed on Hong Kong’s benchmark index. ** The CSI300 index fell 0.6% to 4,941.48 at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.3% to 3,515.76. **...
StocksBusiness Insider

Hong Kong Stock Market May See Quick Recovery

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market on Thursday ended the three-day winning streak in which hit had advanced more than 480 points or 1.8 percent. The Hang Seng Index now rests just beneath the 26,520-point plateau although it's likely to see renewed support on Friday. The global forecast for...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Hong Kong shares fall as tech stocks weigh; post weekly gain

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares fell on Friday, as tech stocks weighed on the city’s benchmark index. ** The Hang Seng index fell 0.5%, to 26,391.62, while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.9%, to 9,377.79 points. For the week, the HSI rose 0.8%, the HSCE was up 1.1%.
StocksBusiness Insider

CAC 40 Edges Higher On Earnings Optimism

(RTTNews) - French stocks edged higher on Friday amid continued optimism about economic and earnings recovery. The benchmark CAC 40 rose 18 points, or 0.3 percent, to 6,900 after closing 0.4 percent higher the previous day. Shares of Ipsen SA plunged nearly 12 percent after the pharmaceutical company announced the...
Stocksalbuquerqueexpress.com

Sensex gains 593 points to close above 55,400 mark

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Riding on positive domestic and global cues, equity benchmark indices touched new highs on Friday with retails investors chasing IT and Reliance scrips. At the closing bell, the BSE SP Sensex was up by 593 points or 1.08 per cent at 55,437 while the...
Stocksinvesting.com

Japan shares lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.14%

Investing.com – Japan equities were lower at the close on Friday, as losses in the Paper & Pulp, Railway & Bus and Real Estate sectors propelled shares lower. At the close in Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 fell 0.14%. The biggest gainers of the session on the Nikkei 225 were Recruit...

Comments / 0

Community Policy