Council districts postponed for new data

By Quinn Ritzdorf News-Press NOW
newspressnow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe St. Joseph City Council voted 8-1 to postpone the decision on the new council districts, as more accurate data will be released by the Census Bureau this week. Going into Monday’s meeting, the council was voting between two plans, which both used estimations. Due to the delay in gathering data during the COVID-19 pandemic, the census numbers weren’t expected to be released until the fall.

#Municipal Elections#Census Data#The Census Bureau#The City Council
