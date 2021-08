Cooper said she first spoke to Steven Haynes with YNS Development Services four months ago regarding an unaffiliated project he was interested in further down State Highway 334. “I could tell very quickly that Steven had a lot more to offer this city,” stated Cooper. She requested Haynes come in and speak with her regarding a project that the city and EDC has wanted to do. Yve Hopen who is Haynes’s wife, is the architect for the job followed by a team of people that works with Haynes and Hopen.