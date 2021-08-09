Cancel
Sierra Vista, AZ

Ferne Coleen Lash, 90

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIERRA VISTA — She was born in Des Moines, lowa on April 26, 1930, the middle of 3 girls and a baby brother who passed from pneumonia early on. Her life was punctuated by the loss of her mother to breast cancer when she was only four years old. She remembers looking out the window and crying as they carried her mother away. Mom, we were both older but the scene was the same: tears rolled down my face when they carried you away Friday morning, August 6, 2021.

