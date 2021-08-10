Day 1 in the books for Cleburne football

The Cleburne Yellow Jackets hit the field for practice No. 1 of the 2021 season on Monday. The Jackets are in their fifth season under the leadership of Head Coach Casey Walraven, who led Cleburne to a 5-4 record in a 2020 season filled with obstacles. A.J. Crisp

Cleburne football hasn’t qualified for the playoffs since 2016 and the Yellow Jackets haven’t won a playoff game since 1998. The first steps towards ending those droughts were taken Monday, with Cleburne’s first practice of the 2021 season.

Per the UIL calendar, Monday was the first day practices could be held for Class 6A and 5A teams that participated in spring practices, and the Jackets hit the ground running with day 1 of conditioning. The first day full contact practice is allowed is Saturday.

The Jackets are in their fifth season under the leadership of Head Coach Casey Walraven, who’s had Cleburne close to breaking through after rebuilding the program from the ground up with a major emphasis on the mental aspect of the game.

During the first team huddle in Monday’s practice on the turf field, Walraven again spoke of the mental fortitude required as the Jackets started the season, especially on a hot 97-degree day.

After an 0-10 season in 2017 when the Jackets were decimated by injuries, Cleburne has won five games each of the past three seasons (5-5, 5-5, 5-4). Over those three seasons, Cleburne has missed the playoffs by just one game each year, including a tough 54-14 loss at Everman that would’ve secured a playoff berth for the Jackets had they won that game.

So while Cleburne appears close to breaking through with that coveted playoff berth the last few seasons, the Jackets will face new challenges in putting themselves back in position where one game could determine their playoff fate. One of those biggest challenges is a big turnover roster-wise from last year to this year.

James Reynolds is a returning starter on defense for the Yellow Jackets. After playing cornerback a season ago, Reynolds has moved to safety. A.J. Crisp

Cleburne graduated 22 seniors — including three-year starters such as Gunner Hammond, Cleo Chandler and Gavin Naquin — and lost a couple of key offensive linemen in Jace Lowe (transferred to All Saints) and Lumont Jackson (moved out of state), so the Jackets enter 2021 with plenty of holes to fill.

Walraven has said several times the past few months that he and the coaching staff are confident in what Cleburne has at the skill positions on offense and defense with the likes of Jacarrean Gray, Jason Pugh, Keon Long, Dorian Potter, James Reynolds and Landry Shields leading the way.

But what will play a determining factor in the amount of success Cleburne experiences this season will likely come down to its play in the trenches, especially on the offensive line. The play up front will be a big storyline throughout the first couple weeks of practice leading into the Jackets’ scrimmage against Burleson Centennial on Aug. 20.

Cleburne is scheduled to kick off the 2021 season at 5 p.m. with a Saturday game (Aug. 28) against Houston Heights at Waco ISD Stadium. The Jackets will then have a short week going into their week 2 showdown at Forth Worth Southwest the following Thursday (Sept. 2) before hosting Weatherford for their home opener and homecoming on Sept. 10.

The Jackets are set to begin District 5-5A Division II play Sept. 17 against Arlington Seguin.

Joshua and Burleson Centennial also hit the practice fields for the first time. The Owls enter year No. 1 under Head Coach Danny DeArman as he looks to turn Joshua into a contender while the Spartans, led by Head Coach Kyle Geller, will try for their eighth straight playoff appearance this season.

Burleson didn’t participate in spring practices so the Elks are already a week into their 2021 season, their second year with former NFL quarterback Jon Kitna leading the way.