New York Giants reveal uniform lineup for 2021 season

By Cay North
Yardbarker
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis season marks the 10th anniversary of the New York Giants title winning season in 2011, and that will of course come with the expected festivities. One part of that which may surprise some fans, however, is different uniform choices this year. The Giants announced their lineup of uniforms on Monday, and there’s some changes from the normal options with one of them being directly related to the 10th anniversary celebration.

