VFD responds to 96 calls last week

This last week, the Virginia Fire Department was called for service ninety-six times. Eighty-six were EMS and ten were fire related calls. The fire calls varied from smoke detector activations, both commercial and residential, motor vehicle accidents, a power line down, and a building fire. Of the medical calls, twenty-six were transfers. One out of the Cook Hospital, one out of the Hibbing Hospital, and the remaining out of Essentia Health Virginia. Those brought us to Duluth and the Metro for further specialty care. The sixty 911 EMS calls brought us to most of our surrounding communities. These patients were transported to Virginia, Hibbing, and Duluth hospitals, as well as landing zones for emergent care. We performed one-hundred and one medical procedures, one-hundred and twenty-four treatments and administered ninety-two different medications.