There's a new voice for Minnesota loggers and log haulers. Mike Forsman of Ely has been named Associated Contract Loggers & Truckers of Minnesota (ACLT) executive director. “It's the survival of this area that interested me in the job,” Forsman, a 1988 graduate of Ely Memorial High School and retired U.S. Coast Guard officer said. “I've always been interested in politics and anything that can keep this area going.”