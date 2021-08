Couples wishing to obtain a marriage license file their intentions in the Town Clerk’s Office in person (except for cases where one person is in the military or incarcerated, or a physician’s written confirmation of an illness of one of the parties is produced) at least three days before the ceremony (an application for a time waiver may be filed by both of the parties at a probate or district court if a problem exists). The fee for filing your marriage intentions in Sudbury is $40.00 and includes one certified copy of the Marriage Certificate. The license is valid for sixty days from the time of filing, and may be used for a ceremony conducted in any Massachusetts city or town. The member of the clergy or Justice of the Peace who performs the ceremony must sign the license and return it to the city or town where it was issued.