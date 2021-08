OZARK -- The process to remove a River Valley sheriff convicted of two federal felonies is already in motion. Jeff Phillips, prosecutor for Franklin, Johnson and Pope counties, told Franklin County's Quorum Court during its meeting Thursday he filed a petition in the county circuit court that day to order the removal of Sheriff Anthony Boen, 51, from office and allow a vacancy to be declared on both an emergency and permanent basis. He had Boen served with the petition as well.