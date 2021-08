MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Broward County Public School District, the second-largest school district in the state, is officially withdrawing its mask mandate after Gov. Ron DeSantis threatened to withhold funding from districts that require face coverings, rather than enforce the recommendation of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “Broward County Public Schools intends to comply with the Governor’s latest Executive Order,’’ said the district statement, released Monday afternoon. “Safety remains our highest priority. The district will advocate for all eligible students and staff to receive vaccines and strongly encourage masks to be worn by everyone in schools,” the statement reads....