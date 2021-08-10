Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dunsmuir, CA

SchoolWatch: This week starts a new school year for some students

By Josh Shelton
KDRV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDUNSMUIR, Calif — When the 2021-2022 school year starts Wednesday for Dunsmuir Joint Union High School, Superintendent Ray Kellar expects a school year much like last year. Kellar says his school was open throughout the last school year, with about 2/3 of the school’s students in class and 1/3 in distance learning. He says the school building with two levels and one stairwell has one-way foot traffic like last year, along with facility cleaning, desk sanitizing between classes, and mask-wearing.

www.kdrv.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Dunsmuir, CA
Local
California Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Related
AccidentsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. opens probe into Tesla’s Autopilot over emergency vehicle crashes

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - U.S. auto safety regulators said Monday they had opened a formal safety probe into Tesla Inc's (TSLA.O) driver assistance system Autopilot after a series of crashes involving emergency vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said that since January 2018 it had identified 11...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden to address nation on Afghanistan 'soon'

White House aides on Monday said President Biden will address the nation "soon" on the situation unfolding in Afghanistan, where the U.S. has dispatched thousands of troops to ensure the safe evacuation of U.S. personnel and civilian allies from the country. Biden had no public events on his schedule Monday...

Comments / 0

Community Policy