SchoolWatch: This week starts a new school year for some students

DUNSMUIR, Calif — When the 2021-2022 school year starts Wednesday for Dunsmuir Joint Union High School, Superintendent Ray Kellar expects a school year much like last year. Kellar says his school was open throughout the last school year, with about 2/3 of the school’s students in class and 1/3 in distance learning. He says the school building with two levels and one stairwell has one-way foot traffic like last year, along with facility cleaning, desk sanitizing between classes, and mask-wearing.