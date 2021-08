WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Olympics can spark dreams, but they also bring back memories for those involved. Vic Godfrey has served as a cross country and track coach since 1963 and his work has been known in Minnesota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. When Godfrey got the chance to make an impact internationally in the United States Sports Academy he was asked to become the Chief National Coach for the Kingdom of Bahrain. He held that position for 12 years. During this time, we would coach Ahmed Hamada, who became the Asian and Arab champion as well as the record holder in the 400-meter hurdles. Hamada also competed in the 1984 and 1988 Summer Olympics. Finding out Hamada’s strengths was not initially as prominent as some would think.