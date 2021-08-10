Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Carl's Sr.

By KCHokie2 Joined:
sportswar.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Hurry on down to Hardee's, where the burgers are charcoal broiled!" ** -- KKPsiHokie 08/10/2021 07:38AM. As a kid I didn't care for the look of the 1960 Ford from the start -- MikeVT85 08/10/2021 03:47AM. Back when a buck was still silver- and tickets were paper ** -- bigbadbird...

virginiatech.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Food#Food Drink#Hardee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Good News For Fans Of The French Toast Sticks At Carl's Jr.

While Carl's Jr. and Hardee's are owned by the same company, not every menu option is available at each location (we know, it's totally not fair). But now, there's great news for people in love with the French Toast Dips from Carl's Jr. The ooey, gooey bites drenched in syrup are now going to be available at Hardee's, the parent company said in an announcement. The breakfast sticks have been such a fan favorite over the years that the brand had to bring them back after they were originally taken off the menu in 2016, according to QSR. And now, the company is spreading the love to other parts of the US by giving the sticks their due spot on Hardee's menus, too.
Restaurantsbrandeating.com

Carl's Jr. Introduces New Sourdough Star

Carl's Jr. introduces the new Sourdough Star burger as a limited-time offering. The Sourdough Star includes a charbroiled beef patty, two strips of bacon, classic sauce (their take on Mac or Special sauce i.e. Thousand Island), caramelized onions, melted American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo (mayo and classic sauce is an interesting choice...) on toasted sourdough bread.
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

Carl's Jr. and Hardee's Just Launched Two New Menu Items

Sister brands Carl's Jr. and Hardee's have been hard at work this year. In May, they went all in on chicken sandwiches, bringing you three iterations for all your potential cravings—a classic one, served on a bun, which received some pretty rave reviews, as well as one served on a biscuit and one sandwiched between two waffles. Points for innovation scored!
Restaurantsmoneysavingmom.com

Wendy’s: Free Breakfast Croissant on August 13th-14th!

Stop by Wendy’s on August 13-14, 2021 to get a free Breakfast Croissant! Choose from a bacon, egg and swiss croissant or a sausage, egg and swiss croissant. Valid at participating locations only. Limit one per person. Thanks, Freebie Radar!
RestaurantsThrillist

Wendy's Is Giving Out Totally Free Breakfast This Weekend

It's a Friday the 13th weekend, which is bad news for those who fear the combination of a 13 and a Friday. On the other hand, for those who celebrate the day, it could mean quick, tiny tattoos. However you feel about Friday the 13th, even if that's utterly ambivalent,...
Restaurantskiss951.com

Taco Bell Introducing Futuristic New Drive-Thru Concept

Taco Bell is out to make drive-thru easier, and way cooler to boot. The fast-food giant just revealed plans for their futuristic new drive-thru concept, which they are calling “Taco Bell Defy.” It features a kitchen on elevated platforms, with orders delivered through a “gravity-defying” food delivery system. The new...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Panera Bread Just Announced A Merger With These 2 Popular Chains

If you're looking for a tasty but nutritious meal on the go, you can't go wrong with. . Founded in 1980, according to the company website, this beloved bakery-café chain has grown into a multibillion-dollar empire and is now one of the top-10 quick-service and fast-casual dining options in America, a list where fast food chains like McDonald's, Taco Bell, Burger King, and Subway have commonly reigned (via QSR).
BusinessPosted by
Mashed

The Real Reason Banquet Frozen Meals Are So Cheap

As every college student who has been down to their last dollar knows, there are some reliable go-to meals you can make that do not require a lot of money — or even a stove. Microwavable dishes like ramen noodles, Totino's pizza rolls, and Kraft Easy Mac have made up the entirety of some scholars' diets. But, for those discerning undergrads who appreciate a little diversity in their dinner offerings, a Banquet frozen meal provides just that, with savory sides and even dessert pairings in some of their more premium packages.
RestaurantsPosted by
Wide Open Eats

7 Items on the Taco Bell Menu to Avoid At All Costs

Taco Bell is the place to go for an indulgent meal of delicious Tex-Mex. When the craving for a cheesy burrito or plate of nachos hit, the drive-thru of your nearest Taco Bell location is first to come to mind. When could a Crunchy Taco or Cheesy Bean Burrito possibly be a bad choice? We all know how yummy this fast food chain's menu items are, but it's certainly not the place to go for a healthy bite to eat, and the food coma that comes from a meal of almost exclusively carbs and cheese doesn't hit the spot. Here are 7 items on the Taco Bell menu to avoid at all costs.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mental_Floss

McDonald's Free Fry Refills Are Their Best-Kept Secret

McDonald's denies the existence of an official secret menu, but some locations do offer special ordering hacks to customers in the know. TikTok user Orlando Johnson highlighted one of the fast food chain's best-kept secrets in a recent video. As Newsweek reports, your order of French fries from McDonald's may come with a free refill: All you have to do is ask for it.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
The US Sun

What is the Saweetie McDonald’s meal?

2021 is the year of celebrity McDonald's collaborations. Saweetie joins the list of many celebrities who have partnered with the fast food chain in creating unique meals. Saweetie's meal comes with many of McDonald's signature items. Her meal will include:. A Big Mac. 4-Piece Chicken McNuggets. Medium World Famous Fries.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Nearly 33% Agree This Is The Worst Cracker Barrel Breakfast Item

Chain restaurant Cracker Barrel serves up all kinds of comfort food dishes, and while they have an extensive dinner menu packed with classics like meatloaf and fried chicken, they also have plenty of breakfast fare available for hungry diners for their all-day breakfast option (via Cracker Barrel). However, according to 592 individuals surveyed by Mashed, there are a few breakfast dishes that just aren't worth ordering, many of which have a hint of Southern flair found throughout the chain establishment's menu.
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

Burger King Is Launching These Two New Sandwiches This Month

Several new royally named sandwiches will be making an appearance at Burger King this month. After the launch of their latest novelty, the upgraded chicken sandwich aptly named Ch'king (which has gotten rave reviews from several fast-food critics), the chain is getting back in the burger/sandwich lane with two new premium items that will be launching by the end of the month.
Food & DrinksPosted by
EatThis

The Best & Worst Coffee Brands in 2021—Ranked!

Every morning people around the world get ready for the day by drinking a cup of hot or iced coffee. The morning drink often turns into a few cups at home then an afternoon pick-me-up while working at the office and sometimes a warming cup of decaf at night before bed.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Burger King Just Brought Back This Fan Favorite Plus A Decadent New Shake

A classic Burger King meal always includes a dash of nostalgia. Whether you're picking up your favorite order from the drive-through or stopping in and ordering from the counter, as soon as you bite into your burger, sandwich, or side of choice, you'll be reminded of all the fond memories you have of the fast food restaurant. Burger King is hoping to lure in old fans of its food by bringing back a well-loved side dish.
New York City, NYPosted by
EatThis

Burgers at This Popular Chain Will Get More Expensive Soon, Executives Say

The post-pandemic recovery currently underway in the quick-service industry is burdened with inflation, supply chain issues, and labor shortages—bumps in the road which have led to price increases at some of our favorite restaurant chains. At Chipotle, you'll now spend about 30 to 40 cents more on a burrito. The price of your favorite comfort food at Cracker Barrel has gone up 4%. And the menu items at Texas Roadhouse have been incrementally getting more expensive since 2020—with another increase likely to take place in October.

Comments / 0

Community Policy