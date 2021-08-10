Carl's Sr.

While Carl's Jr. and Hardee's are owned by the same company, not every menu option is available at each location (we know, it's totally not fair). But now, there's great news for people in love with the French Toast Dips from Carl's Jr. The ooey, gooey bites drenched in syrup are now going to be available at Hardee's, the parent company said in an announcement. The breakfast sticks have been such a fan favorite over the years that the brand had to bring them back after they were originally taken off the menu in 2016, according to QSR. And now, the company is spreading the love to other parts of the US by giving the sticks their due spot on Hardee's menus, too.