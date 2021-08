Here are some tidbits to pass along as we continue to recap the weekend scrimmage in Baton Rouge, which was LSU's first of fall camp. *** We mentioned it over the weekend, but the more sources I speak with, the more feedback I get on how talented the edge rushers looked. Ali Gaye and Andre Anthony both had really strong days, then BJ Ojulari coming off the bench as a pass-rush specialist behind those two guys makes it really tough to handle that trio. They piled up the sacks on Saturday and showed that they are really making a nice leap from 2020 to 2021. This defensive line definitely looks among the top strengths of the team.