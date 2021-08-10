Nightly News Full Broadcast (August 9th)

This work sought to find out the effectiveness of Anambra Broadcasting Service (ABS) Radio news on teaching and learning. The study focused mainly on listeners of ABS radio news broadcast in Awka, the capital of Anambra State, Nigeria. Its objectives were to find out; if Awka based students are exposed to ABS radio; to discover the ABS radio program students favorite; the need gratification that drives students to listen to ABS radio news; the contributions of radio news to students teaching and learning; and effectiveness of ABS radio news on teaching and learning in Awka. The population of Awka students is 198,868. This is also the population of the study. But a sample size of 400 was chosen and administered with questionnaires. The study was hinged on the uses and gratification theory. It adopted a survey research design. The data gathered was analyzed using simple percentages and frequency of tables. The study revealed that news is very effective in teaching and learning. It was concluded that news is the best instructional media to be employed in teaching and learning. Among other things, it was recommended that teachers and students should listen to and make judicious use of news for academic purposes.