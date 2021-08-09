Storm Guard's Proven Model Leads to Continued Success

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Storm Guard- an innovative and community driven roofing and construction brand- was created in 2003 with the goal of helping as many families as possible after natural disasters. After experiencing major success in the eastern part of the United States, the brand is currently looking for franchisees that are dedicated to helping their community rebuild after disaster and be a part of the Storm Guard family. The brand already has 35 locations throughout 17 states and are looking to add even more. The brand's goal is to have over 100 franchise locations in the next five years. Storm Guard is targeting markets in Oklahoma City, Cleveland, Omaha, Grand Rapids, and more of the Minnesota area. Storm Guard is coming off their best year to date, crediting their success to their continued exceptional customer service and quality work.