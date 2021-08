As part of his preparation for the upcoming LSU Football season, Mike VII, LSU's live mascot, is ready to go having had both of his COVID-19 shots!. Mike VII got his first shot from his veterinarian, Dr. David Baker, on July 16th and his second on August 6th. They've monitored Mike closely and he hasn't suffered any ill effects. The vaccine he was given was donated by a company called Zoetis, which has also provided 11,000+ doses of COVID vaccine to zoos, sanctuaries, etc... across the country.