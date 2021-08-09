Research Director Inc., Exclusive July 2021 PPM Analysis For New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco, Dallas

Here’s your fun fact for the JULY survey. This is one that ran right through the dog days of summer. Where did that term originate? The ancient Romans made it up. Not because their pups were panting excessively. It had something to do with Sirius. No, not the satellite service. Sirius is the so-called “dog star.” Back to radio reality, this book ran from JUNE 24th through JULY 21st. It featured a famous federal holiday and plenty of vacation time. The Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC., along with the wizards of the algorithm from XTRENDS, are here to break it all down for you.