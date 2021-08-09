Tyson faces new poultry competitor as two rivals combine
Tyson Foods, the top poultry producer in the United States, is racing to get its chicken unit back on track as a formidable new competitor emerges. The third- and sixth-biggest U.S. chicken companies, Sanderson Farms and Wayne Farms, are combining in a $4.53 billion deal, according to a statement Monday from buyers Cargill and Continental Grain. The deal comes as Tyson’s chicken unit posted a loss in its third quarter amid a series of headaches including high feed prices, production challenges and millions of dollars in legal costs stemming from price-fixing lawsuits.www.washingtonpost.com
Comments / 0