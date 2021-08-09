Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Tyson faces new poultry competitor as two rivals combine

By Yesterday at
Washington Post
 7 days ago

Tyson Foods, the top poultry producer in the United States, is racing to get its chicken unit back on track as a formidable new competitor emerges. The third- and sixth-biggest U.S. chicken companies, Sanderson Farms and Wayne Farms, are combining in a $4.53 billion deal, according to a statement Monday from buyers Cargill and Continental Grain. The deal comes as Tyson’s chicken unit posted a loss in its third quarter amid a series of headaches including high feed prices, production challenges and millions of dollars in legal costs stemming from price-fixing lawsuits.

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Warren Buffett
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poultry#Lawsuits#T Mobile Us#Sanderson Farms#Cargill#Continental Grain#Jpmorgan Chase#T Mobile Us#Boost Mobile#Dish Network#The Justice Department#T Mobile#Sprint#Cdma#At T#Verizon Communications#Federal Reserve Bank#The New York Fed#Berkshire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
Related
AgricultureFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Poultry producer being sold

Sanderson Farms, the country's third-largest poultry producer, is being acquired for $4.53 billion as the price of chicken soars. Cargill and privately held Continental Grain formed a joint venture to acquire Sanderson and will pay $203 per share in cash for a company that last year processed more than 4.8 billion pounds of meat.
AgricultureMySanAntonio

Tyson scrambles to regain chicken profit as new competitor looms

Tyson Foods Inc., the top poultry producer in the U.S., is racing to get its chicken unit back on track as a new, formidable competitor emerges. The third and sixth biggest U.S. chicken companies, Sanderson Farms Inc. and Wayne Farms Inc., are combining in a $4.53 billion deal, according to a statement Monday from buyers Cargill Inc. and Continental Grain Co. The consolidation in the poultry market comes as Tyson's chicken unit posted a loss amid a series of headaches including high feed prices, production challenges and millions in legal costs stemming from price-fixing lawsuits.
Waterloo, IARadio Iowa

Tyson mandating Covid vaccinations for employees, new hires

Tyson Foods is requiring that all its current employees to be vaccinated for Covid-19 by November 1t and the company will no longer hire unvaccinated people. About 11,000 people work at Tyson facilities in Columbus Junction, Council Bluffs, Independence, Perry, Storm Lake, and Waterloo. The company says after months of encouraging employees to get shots, “under half” of its national workforce has been vaccinated against Covid-19.
Lancaster County, PALancaster Online

Organic poultry pioneer launches Eberly Poultry comeback; products hitting store shelves as new plant sought

Seven years after it collapsed because of questionable decisions and bad luck, Bob Eberly is working to revive his family’s once-thriving organic poultry businesses. The now 72-year-old Eberly began plotting a comeback soon after the original Eberly Poultry processing plant across from his house near Schoeneck closed for good the spring of 2014. Along with two partners, Eberly has been working to line up farmers, suppliers, distributors and retailers to be ready for a comeback.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
pymnts

With New Fee, Amazon Risks Losing Online Grocery Shoppers To Competitors

As many grocery delivery services compete to offer the lowest prices, Amazon is taking a very different approach. The company informed shoppers on Monday (Aug. 2) that it is adding a $9.95 service charge for Prime members ordering from Whole Foods Market in five U.S. cities, where previously these deliveries were included with customers’ Prime memberships for orders over $35, Bloomberg reported. The company told those who received the notice that the fee, which will be imposed beginning Aug. 30, will go toward covering operational costs in an effort to keep per-item prices low.
Income Taxdeseret.com

There might be an extra $300 in your bank account

The second round of child tax credit payments reached the homes of nearly 61 million children on Friday — a 2.7% increase from July, The Wall Street Journal reported. The Biden administration approved the payments as a part of the American Rescue Plan — the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill that passed Congress in March, the Deseret News reported.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
Agriculturehngn.com

$835 Monthly Food Stamp: Biden to Announce the Biggest Aid

Food stamp payments for millions of Americans will be permanently increased by a record amount later this year. Biden Administration to Announce the Increase of Food Stamp. In a recently published article in Yahoo News, the Biden administration intends to announce the largest long-term boost in food stamp benefits in the program's history, providing Americans more money to spend on groceries but costing the government billions of dollars.
BusinessPosted by
CBS DFW

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming?

) — Many Americans have relied on stimulus checks to get through COVID. The pandemic continues 17 months after the economy initially shut down, with the Delta variant driving up case numbers among the unvaccinated. The rise comes amidst an improving economic conditions and could slow the recovery. Meanwhile, some people are still waiting for their recovery to start. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with job opportunities widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus is scheduled to end on Labor Day, and about half of all states have already ended it (or attempted to). Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would certainly help those in need. But can we expect more help from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in 2021?
Businesspulse2.com

Walmart Shares: $170 Target From Stephens

The shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) have received a price target increase from $160 to $170 by Stephens. These are the details. The shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) have received a price target increase from $160 to $170 by Stephens. And Stephens analyst Ben Bienvenu is maintaining an “Overweight” rating on the company shares.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer, This New Study Is a "Wakeup Call," Biden Aide Says

After finally getting vaccinated, you may have felt like your days of worrying about catching COVID were behind you. Unfortunately, the Delta variant has complicated things. As the more contagious strain of the virus—now dominant in the U.S.—continues to spread far and wide, vaccinated people are worried about the potential for breakthrough COVID infections. And while the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, one recent study found that those who got the Pfizer vaccine may be even less protected from breakthrough Delta variant infections than expected.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

The Biden agenda is based on one big myth

At the heart of President Biden ’s plan to create the biggest welfare state in American history is the idea that many families are struggling financially. The way the story goes, everything from a minimum wage hike to a much larger child tax credit to free child care and community college will help the tens of millions of families who are falling behind.

Comments / 0

Community Policy