A new Elden Ring "leak" is nothing more than a false alarm. This morning, the PlayStation Store listing for Elden Ring went up after the game's Steam listing went up last night. On the surface level, there didn't seem to be anything interesting about the listing, but upon further inspection, PlayStation gamers noticed the listing included word that the game is compatible both with PlayStation VR and its special light gun controller. Of course, this was noteworthy, because there was no word the game was PlayStation VR compatible, let alone making use of the light gun, which very few VR games do, especially non-shooters.