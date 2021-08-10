Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Monday Evening Weather Forecast With Paul Heggen

cbslocal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExpect fog, dense in some areas Monday night. Temperatures in the Bay Area this week will be above normal this time of year, but air quality should remain good. Paul Heggen has the forecast. (8/9/21)

seattle.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Environmentwgowam.com

Weather Update: Monday’s Forecast – August 16th, 2021

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Remnants From Tropical Storm Fred Headed Our Way!. This Morning, expect patchy fog in some locations, with lows area-wide between 68 & 72. Monday Afternoon: Expect more scattered showers & storms through the day and into the afternoon. Otherwise, expect mainly cloudy skies and highs near 86.
Rochester, NY13 WHAM

Monday forecast pretty pleasant

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Sunshine will try to hold on through the early morning. Clouds will gradually increase through the remainder of the day. Most of the day will be dry. But there will be the slight chance of a shower by the very end of the day. Highs will be near 80 today. Temperatures will be on a slight upward trend through the week. Expect highs in the mid 80s by Friday.
Environmentwamc.org

Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:. A mix of sun and clouds today. Highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Becoming mostly cloudy tonight. Lows in the 60s. Mostly cloudy with the chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm tomorrow. Highs near 80.
EnvironmentKLFY.com

Monday's Forecast...

The typical August heat & humidity rolls on for Acadiana this workweek. Each day will see rain chances around 30-40%. Much quieter weather looks like it comes in this weekend.
Environmentcbslocal.com

4:30 A.M. Weather Report

Meteorologist Riley O'Connor says Monday will be sunny and warm, with highs in the mid-80s. (3:41). WCCO This Morning -- Aug. 16, 2021.
EnvironmentWDEF

Weather Update: Monday’s Forecast – August 16th, 2021

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Remnants From Tropical Storm Fred Headed Our Way!. This Morning, expect patchy fog in some locations, with lows area-wide between 68 & 72. - Advertisement - Monday Afternoon: Expect more scattered showers & storms through the day and into the afternoon. Otherwise, expect mainly cloudy skies and highs near 86.
EnvironmentPosted by
Great Bend Post

Monday Weather

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. South wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Tallahassee, FLWJHG-TV

Monday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!. It’s an active morning already on radar with rain moving in from Tropical Storm Fred. We’ll see this continue to spread out across the panhandle as the morning unfolds. Winds may get gusty in some rain bands, but will generally be...
Environmentfox26houston.com

Monday weather forecast

Following Sunday's heavy downpours, it looks like conditions are pretty similar for much of this week. Slow-moving storms could drop a quick 2" or more in spots. Otherwise, away from storms, look for warm, humid air. Tropical Storm Fred will make landfall in the Florida Panhandle tonight with no effect on Texas. Tropical Depression Grace could bring heavy rain to Haiti today and in the long run could make it into the southern Gulf by late this week. So far, the forecast is uncertain, but it doesn't look like a huge concern. Stay tuned for any changes.
Truckee, CASierra Sun

Truckee weather: Haze followed by cooler temps

Widespread haze will soon give way to much cooler temperatures this week, the National Weather Service said. Today’s highs will reach 89. Winds will be 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Lows will drop to 53 tonight, with 10 to 15 mph winds after midnight. More haze is expected Tuesday....

Comments / 0

Community Policy