Monday Evening Weather Forecast With Paul Heggen

Following Sunday's heavy downpours, it looks like conditions are pretty similar for much of this week. Slow-moving storms could drop a quick 2" or more in spots. Otherwise, away from storms, look for warm, humid air. Tropical Storm Fred will make landfall in the Florida Panhandle tonight with no effect on Texas. Tropical Depression Grace could bring heavy rain to Haiti today and in the long run could make it into the southern Gulf by late this week. So far, the forecast is uncertain, but it doesn't look like a huge concern. Stay tuned for any changes.