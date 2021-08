Branford fire was dispatched at 1:19 this afternoon for a 70’ Yacht on fire with persons in the water. Marine 2 from Branford River and Marine 5 from Stony Creek responded along with USCG and mutual aid from Guilford Fire Department. The boat was 5-7 miles from either harbor and well involved upon arrival. 8 people were rescued by nearby civilian boats and transported to shore by the Coast Guard without injuries. Despite our best efforts the fire was too advanced and unsafe for boarding to reach the seat of the fire. The craft eventually sunk, the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection responded to the scene to address environmental issues . The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Branford fire handled 9 additional incidents while the boat incident was ongoing. (Pictures from various sources)