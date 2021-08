Gold markets broke higher on Friday above the $1775 level. More importantly, the market had recovered all of the losses from the horrific Monday opening, which saw gold lose much as $100 in roughly 20 minutes. By wiping out all of that fear and selling pressure, it is a very bullish turn of events, but I also recognize that there are a lot of sellers above waiting also. However, please keep in mind that the weekly candlestick is now a vicious-looking hammer, which means we could see more money flowing into this market.