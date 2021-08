ZTE together with the Quanzhou Branch of China Telecom, has taken the lead in deploying the QCell 5G SuperMIMO solution in Quanzhou, China. According to the location distribution of user terminal (UE), the Qcell 5G SuperMIMO solution can combine two technologies, namely Super cell and MU-MIMO, to adaptively perform multi-UE space division pairing. The solution is applicable to the scenarios of both digital QCell and traditional distributed antenna system (DAS), effectively solving the contradiction between “interference” and “capacity” and exponentially increasing user perception.