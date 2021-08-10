Cancel
State DOT announces Route 6 paving

By Jack Krampitz
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Connecticut Department of Transportation is performing a nighttime resurfacing project for a 2.49 mile segment of Route 6 in Bristol from Sherman Street to Collins Road. The milling operations are scheduled to begin Sunday, August 15 and continue through August 23, with paving operations then expected to begin August 24 and be completed by September 3. Motorists should be aware that modifications or extensions to this schedule may become necessary due to weather delays or other unforeseen conditions. Motorists can expect delays and one lane alternating traffic and are advised to maintain a safe speed while driving in the vicinity.

