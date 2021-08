Uintah County Emergency Management encouraged preparation and provided an opportunity to assemble sandbags as storms delivered heavy rains through the end of the week and weekend in Uintah County. The neighborhood at the foot of Yellow Hill in Maeser was hit with flooding as a result of the storms. Unfortunately, that area has been plagued with flooding issues for many years so while it may not be surprising it is certainly frustrating to the homeowners in that area. Uintah County Emergency Management welcomed volunteers on Friday evening at the Western Park to help fill sandbags. The hard working crew filled 200 sandbags in an hour and the sandbags were available to those needing them over the weekend. If you have any questions for Uintah County Emergency Management, call 435-828-5088.