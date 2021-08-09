Cancel
With Kaleb McGary returning to the active roster, where does it leave Jalen Mayfield?

By Alex Lord
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday’s Falcons practice is the first time we’ve seen Kaleb McGary since the end of the 2020 season. I came away from last season very impressed with McGary’s improvement throughout the year. Since being selected with the 31st pick in the first round of the 2019 NFL draft, he’s consistently improved. The former Washington Husky is a formidable run blocker but has struggled in his pass sets, which should bode well for him in Arthur Smith’s scheme.

