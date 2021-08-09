Community Notification

On 08/07/21 at approximately 12:23 am, an Albany Police officer checked on a disabled vehicle at 1001 San Pablo Ave. Two individuals associated with the vehicle approached the officer. The registered owner of the vehicle was on federal probation while the passenger was on county probation. A search of a bag belonging to the passenger resulted in the discovery of a concealed loaded firearm, which was later determined to be a “ghost gun” (no serial number to be traced) plus a large capacity magazine and illegal narcotics. The registered owner was found to be in possession of a large capacity magazine. Both individuals were arrested on multiple weapons violations and the passenger was also charged with possession of a controlled substance.