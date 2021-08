The Colorado River is both a scenic wonder and a source of water for over 40 million people. At 2,330 kilometers, the Colorado River is the United States's fifth-longest river from its source in the Rocky Mountains to its mouth in the Gulf of California. It flows through the US states of Colorado, Utah, Arizona, Nevada, and California, and Mexican states of Baja California and Sonora. Colorado forms an international boundary between Arizona (US) and Mexico for about 29 kilometers and drains North America’s vast semi-arid and arid area. The intensive development along the river has earned it the name “Lifeline of the Southwest.”