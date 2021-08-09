Advice for Math Education Majors

Are you a self-proclaimed problem solver? Do people describe you as always up for a challenge? Are you curious about why things are true?. If the answer is yes to all three of these, a math education major might be the right fit for you! Former Grace College student Deb Rife has some advice to offer those who are interested in or currently pursuing a math education degree. After she graduated in December of 2019, she taught overseas in Kosovo. Now, she is a math teacher at Edgewood Middle School here in Warsaw, Indiana.